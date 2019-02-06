JUST IN
Business Standard

Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 35.09% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.09% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.770.57 35 OPM %33.7735.09 -PBDT0.260.34 -24 PBT0.250.33 -24 NP0.200.23 -13

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:32 IST

