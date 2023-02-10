Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 146.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.86% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 146.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.610.43131.1586.050.810.370.770.320.690.28

