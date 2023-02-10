JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alkem Labs Q3 PAT falls over 13% YoY; EBITDA margin improves to 19.7%
Business Standard

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 146.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.86% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 146.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.43 42 OPM %131.1586.05 -PBDT0.810.37 119 PBT0.770.32 141 NP0.690.28 146

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU