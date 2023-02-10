Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 146.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 43.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Mahanadi Coalfields achieves coal supplies of 146.12 MTs
L&T Finance standalone net profit rises 146.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Softtech Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 41.86% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 146.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.43 42 OPM %131.1586.05 -PBDT0.810.37 119 PBT0.770.32 141 NP0.690.28 146
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU