Kandagiri Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Kandagiri Spinning Mills rose 550.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales01.42 -100 OPM %0-3.52 -PBDT1.010.19 432 PBT0.930.12 675 NP0.780.12 550
