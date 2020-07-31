Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 113.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.29% to Rs 152.04 croreNet Loss of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 113.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 66.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.29% to Rs 152.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 218.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 139.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 116.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.45% to Rs 706.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 866.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales152.04218.09 -30 706.94866.84 -18 OPM %-62.431.66 --9.654.55 - PBDT-101.43-20.01 -407 -105.80-19.43 -445 PBT-120.51-38.49 -213 -146.03-66.09 -121 NP-113.95-66.69 -71 -139.47-116.91 -19
