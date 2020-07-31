Thirani Projects standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects declined 92.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.62% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.30 -27 0.951.41 -33 OPM %9.0986.67 --6.32-1.42 - PBDT0.020.26 -92 -0.06-0.01 -500 PBT0.020.26 -92 -0.06-0.01 -500 NP0.020.27 -93 -0.060 0
