Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 23.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 74.92% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Explicit Finance declined 23.19% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 74.92% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.69% to Rs 6.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.752.99 -75 6.564.16 58 OPM %70.6727.09 --0.91-3.61 - PBDT0.530.69 -23 -0.02-0.08 75 PBT0.530.69 -23 -0.02-0.08 75 NP0.530.69 -23 -0.02-0.08 75
