J Taparia Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of J Taparia Projects reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.100 0 0.100 0 OPM %70.000 --50.000 - PBDT0.07-0.03 LP -0.05-0.14 64 PBT0.07-0.03 LP -0.05-0.14 64 NP0.07-0.03 LP -0.05-0.14 64
