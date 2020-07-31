National General Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GE Power India consolidated net profit declines 44.62% in the March 2020 quarter
Birlasoft Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
GE Power India reports over Rs 100 cr profit in Dec qtr
GE Power India consolidated net profit rises 146.06% in the December 2019 quarter
GE Power India terminates Rs 818-cr contract with NECL
-
Sales rise 1.90% to Rs 4.83 croreNet Loss of National General Industries reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 19.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.834.74 2 19.6017.69 11 OPM %-6.83-0.42 --2.760.57 - PBDT-0.380.07 PL -0.420.86 PL PBT-0.51-0.06 -750 -0.920.38 PL NP-0.42-0.12 -250 -0.890.30 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU