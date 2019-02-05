JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GAIL (India) rises after good Q3 result
Business Standard

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 69.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 19.88 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 69.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 58.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.8819.42 2 OPM %-354.02-299.59 -PBDT-67.12-56.05 -20 PBT-69.02-58.07 -19 NP-69.02-58.07 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 15:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements