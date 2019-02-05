Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 69.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Spikes 3.91%
SPARC intimates of achievement of milestone - commercialisation of XELPROS
Bharat Forge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Sun Pharma gains after buying stake in Israeli startup Tarsius
SPARC, Schrdinger announce research collaboration for novel CNS therapeutics
-
Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 19.88 croreNet Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 69.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 58.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.8819.42 2 OPM %-354.02-299.59 -PBDT-67.12-56.05 -20 PBT-69.02-58.07 -19 NP-69.02-58.07 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU