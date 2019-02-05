JUST IN
Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 647.91 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works rose 10.70% to Rs 62.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 647.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 542.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales647.91542.42 19 OPM %13.6811.95 -PBDT101.7597.29 5 PBT89.2083.13 7 NP62.3856.35 11

