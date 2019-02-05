Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Borosil Glass Works standalone net profit declines 17.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 16.08% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 647.91 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Machine Works rose 10.70% to Rs 62.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 647.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 542.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales647.91542.42 19 OPM %13.6811.95 -PBDT101.7597.29 5 PBT89.2083.13 7 NP62.3856.35 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU