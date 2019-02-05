Krypton Industries standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 9.91 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 140.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.918.28 20 OPM %7.479.90 -PBDT0.570.46 24 PBT0.210.08 163 NP0.240.10 140

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:54 IST

