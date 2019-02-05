JUST IN
Bhagawati Oxygen standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Modern India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.21% to Rs 21.44 crore

Net Loss of Modern India reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.21% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.4418.45 16 OPM %-5.97-12.52 -PBDT-0.71-0.14 -407 PBT-1.57-0.88 -78 NP-1.05-0.44 -139

