JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bhagawati Oxygen standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.52% to Rs 811.79 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 37.52% to Rs 85.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 62.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 811.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 721.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales811.79721.48 13 OPM %14.5612.81 -PBDT135.9099.03 37 PBT131.9695.41 38 NP85.6262.26 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements