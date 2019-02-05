Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.52% to Rs 811.79 croreNet profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 37.52% to Rs 85.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 62.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 811.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 721.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales811.79721.48 13 OPM %14.5612.81 -PBDT135.9099.03 37 PBT131.9695.41 38 NP85.6262.26 38
