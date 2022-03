Sun Pharma enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Lundbeck

For marketing and distribution of Vortioxetine in India

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has entered into an exclusive patent licensing agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) to market and distribute its own version of Vortioxetine in India under the brand name, VORTIDIF™. The territory of the licensing agreement will only cover India.

Vortioxetine is a novel antidepressant with multimodal activity, which is approved to treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adults. The product is approved in over 80 countries, including the US, EU, Canada and Australia.

