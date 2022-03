South India Paper climbs on starting commercial ops in PM6

South India Paper Mills rose 1.98% to Rs 160 after the company announced commencement of commercial operation in new Paper Machine (PM6) in Karnataka.

South India Paper Mills said it has started commercial operation in new Paper Machine (PM6) at the Paper Mill at Chikkayanachatra, Nanjangud (Karnataka) on 29 March 2022.

South India Paper Mills is a paper manufacturing company. Its net profit declined 11.6% to Rs 4.18 crore on 33.3% jump in net sales to Rs 84.79 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

