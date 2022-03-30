Gayatri Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital Trust Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd and Lasa Supergenerics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 March 2022.

Gayatri Projects Ltd surged 17.03% to Rs 24.05 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capital Trust Ltd spiked 12.67% to Rs 125.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6870 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1639 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd soared 11.79% to Rs 50.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42949 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd added 11.79% to Rs 80.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7542 shares in the past one month.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd gained 11.41% to Rs 42.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38998 shares in the past one month.

