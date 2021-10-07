Lupin gains after receiving tentative nod for brexpiprazole tablets

-
Lupin rose 0.83% to Rs 955.50 after the drug company received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for brexpiprazole tablets.Lupin on Wednesday received tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) brexpiprazole tablets. Brexpiprazole tablets are generic equivalent of rexulti tablets of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. The tablets are indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy to anti-depressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and for treatment of schizophrenia.
Lupin said the product will be manufactured at company's Pithampur facility In India. According to IQVIA, brexpiprazole tablets (RLD: Rexulti Tablets) had estimated annual sales of $1258 million In the U.S for July 2021.
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APis in over 100 markets.
On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit soared 404.30% to Rs 548.16 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,237.39 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
