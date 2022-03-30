Centrum Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Subex Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2022.

Centrum Capital Ltd spiked 19.87% to Rs 26.85 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd soared 15.89% to Rs 28.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd surged 12.32% to Rs 34.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Coffee Ltd added 10.96% to Rs 217.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd spurt 10.76% to Rs 834.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77063 shares in the past one month.

