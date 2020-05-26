Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 471.35, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.62% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% fall in NIFTY and a 12.95% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 471.35, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 9096.6. The Sensex is at 30896.17, up 0.73%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has dropped around 3.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9600.65, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 469.7, up 0.12% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 13.62% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% fall in NIFTY and a 12.95% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

