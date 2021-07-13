Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 685.6, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.32% in last one year as compared to a 48.86% jump in NIFTY and a 42.61% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 685.6, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 15790.05. The Sensex is at 52712.67, up 0.65%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has gained around 1.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14372.2, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 688.45, up 2.78% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 72 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

