Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1011, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 18001.75. The Sensex is at 60511.17, down 0.86%.Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has gained around 7.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13079.5, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 92.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

