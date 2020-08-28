Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 547.75, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% jump in NIFTY and a 46.85% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11588.05, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

