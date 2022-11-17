Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.65, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% rally in NIFTY and a 11.47% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.65, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18388.7. The Sensex is at 61951.3, down 0.05%.Sun TV Network Ltd has lost around 9.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2020.15, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

