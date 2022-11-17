Saregama India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 376.1, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 3.51% in NIFTY and a 11.47% lost in the Nifty IT index.

Saregama India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 376.1, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18388.7. The Sensex is at 61951.3, down 0.05%.Saregama India Ltd has lost around 0.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2020.15, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21477 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

