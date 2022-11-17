Tata Motors bags order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways

India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract.

Tata Motors said the e-bidding process was carried out through the Government tender process.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line - Buses, Tata Motors, said, "We're pleased to have won the largest and prestigious order from Haryana Roadways. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with State Government of Haryana and help in offering modern public transport to the citizens of the state. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and offer best-in-class comfort and efficiency with our buses."

Tata Motors also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, a bouquet of service offerings including Repair Time Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair Time, Extended Warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep.

Meanwhile, Thierry Bollortendered his resignation as the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK ("JLR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, due to personal reasons, with effect from 31 December 2022.

Consequent upon cessation of his aforesaid employment with JLR, Thierry Bollorhas resigned as non-executive non-independent director of Tata Motors with effect from 31 December 2022.

Taking over from today as Interim CEO will be Adrian Mardell. Adrian has been part of JLR for 32 years and a member of the executive board for three years.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors reported net loss of Rs 944.61 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4,441.57 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 30.5 % to Rs 78,846.92 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of Tata Motors were down 1.53% at Rs 424.80 on the BSE.

