Bank of Maharashtra stays supported

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 16.2, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.88% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% drop in NIFTY and a 1.32% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.2, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 15112.65. The Sensex is at 51359.4, up 1.24%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 16.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 25.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2277.95, down 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

