Sun TV Network Ltd spurts 0.66%, up for five straight sessions

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.05, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.28% gain in NIFTY and a 3.13% gain in the Nifty IT.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.05, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 18842.25. The Sensex is at 63406.04, up 0.49%. Sun TV Network Ltd has slipped around 9.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2116.55, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 498.95, up 0.57% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is down 7.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.28% gain in NIFTY and a 3.13% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 11.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

