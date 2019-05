On 21 May 2019

Fasteners announced that its Board of Directors have approved payment of second Interim dividend at the rate of Rs 3.10/- per share of Re 1/- each for the financial year 31 March 2019. Further, the Board has fixed 21 May 2019 as the Record date for payment of second Interim dividend for the FY 2019.

