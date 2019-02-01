JUST IN
Sundram Fasteners standalone net profit rises 21.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 982.07 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 21.30% to Rs 111.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 91.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 982.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 822.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales982.07822.87 19 OPM %19.6118.28 -PBDT186.65150.89 24 PBT158.85126.62 25 NP111.1891.66 21

