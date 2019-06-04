Sungold Media & Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Sungold Media & Entertainment reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.390.120.510.6087.18-275.003.925.000.33-0.330.010.030.33-0.330.010.030.33-0.330.010.02

