Sungold Media & Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
BLS Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Sungold Media & Entertainment reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.390.12 225 0.510.60 -15 OPM %87.18-275.00 -3.925.00 - PBDT0.33-0.33 LP 0.010.03 -67 PBT0.33-0.33 LP 0.010.03 -67 NP0.33-0.33 LP 0.010.02 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU