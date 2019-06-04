Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Prakash Industries' Flexible Packaging Plant receives 'A' Grade BRC -IOP Certification
Kesoram arm expects to cross Rs 400 cr revenue by FY20
NRL launches food grade wax
Packaging industry should focus on safety, envt protection, reusabilty of material: Commerce Secy
-
Sales decline 29.31% to Rs 6.32 croreNet loss of Raj Packaging Industries reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 34.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.328.94 -29 34.2738.31 -11 OPM %2.066.49 -4.647.67 - PBDT-0.110.44 PL 0.622.17 -71 PBT-0.390.27 PL -0.221.49 PL NP-0.280.19 PL -0.161.21 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU