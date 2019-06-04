Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 14.56% to Rs 4.81 crore

Net profit of rose 700.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.56% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.94% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.21% to Rs 17.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.815.6317.3123.7817.8811.9014.9013.790.940.913.124.160.560.441.602.320.400.051.161.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)