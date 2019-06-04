Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 14.56% to Rs 4.81 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads rose 700.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.56% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.94% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.21% to Rs 17.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.815.63 -15 17.3123.78 -27 OPM %17.8811.90 -14.9013.79 - PBDT0.940.91 3 3.124.16 -25 PBT0.560.44 27 1.602.32 -31 NP0.400.05 700 1.161.38 -16
