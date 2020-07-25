JUST IN
Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 21.63 crore

Net Loss of Sunil Healthcare reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.6318.17 19 OPM %12.3413.04 -PBDT1.340.73 84 PBT-0.18-0.74 76 NP-0.20-0.74 73

