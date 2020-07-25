Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter
SVC Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter
SVA India consolidated net profit declines 79.31% in the March 2020 quarter
Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 21.63 croreNet Loss of Sunil Healthcare reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.6318.17 19 OPM %12.3413.04 -PBDT1.340.73 84 PBT-0.18-0.74 76 NP-0.20-0.74 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU