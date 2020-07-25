Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 0.68 croreNet loss of Mayur Floorings reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.681.01 -33 OPM %-20.595.94 -PBDT-0.160.04 PL PBT-0.180.01 PL NP-0.180.01 PL
