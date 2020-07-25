SVC Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of SVC Industries reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 38.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 0.430.04 975 OPM %-542.86-355.56 --232.56-5400.00 - PBDT-0.38-0.32 -19 -1.00-2.13 53 PBT-0.86-1.18 27 -2.95-5.92 50 NP-0.86-35.26 98 -2.95-38.15 92
