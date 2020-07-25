Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Oracle Credit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 0.290.27 7 OPM %77.7857.14 -58.6251.85 - PBDT0.070.04 75 0.170.14 21 PBT0.070.04 75 0.170.14 21 NP0.050.03 67 0.130.10 30
