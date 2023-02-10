Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.17% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.351.68-5.714.760.170.080.160.070.180.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)