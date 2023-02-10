JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 79.17% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.351.68 -79 OPM %-5.714.76 -PBDT0.170.08 113 PBT0.160.07 129 NP0.180.07 157

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU