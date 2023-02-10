Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.17% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.351.68 -79 OPM %-5.714.76 -PBDT0.170.08 113 PBT0.160.07 129 NP0.180.07 157
