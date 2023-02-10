JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Spangle Marketing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.11 crore

Net loss of Spangle Marketing reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs -0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales-0.110 0 OPM %109.090 -PBDT-0.120 0 PBT-0.120 0 NP-0.120 0

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

