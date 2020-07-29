Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 90.79% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 65.22% to Rs 60.72 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty declined 90.79% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.22% to Rs 60.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales60.72174.60 -65 OPM %16.6034.85 -PBDT7.7957.19 -86 PBT6.5856.47 -88 NP3.0633.21 -91
