Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 90.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.22% to Rs 60.72 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty declined 90.79% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.22% to Rs 60.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.60.72174.6016.6034.857.7957.196.5856.473.0633.21

