Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5512.5 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures

Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) announced today that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest ₹ 5,512.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.285 lakh crore.

ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

With this investment, RRVL has raised ₹ 37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks

