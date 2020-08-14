Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit declines 95.12% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.00% to Rs 2971.54 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 95.12% to Rs 61.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1257.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.00% to Rs 2971.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8030.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2971.548030.27 -63 OPM %3.6414.42 -PBDT250.251372.45 -82 PBT79.491136.35 -93 NP61.311257.34 -95
