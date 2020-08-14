JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

BPCL, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp to react to quarterly results
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit declines 95.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 63.00% to Rs 2971.54 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 95.12% to Rs 61.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1257.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.00% to Rs 2971.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8030.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2971.548030.27 -63 OPM %3.6414.42 -PBDT250.251372.45 -82 PBT79.491136.35 -93 NP61.311257.34 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU