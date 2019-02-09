JUST IN
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.39 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 90.10% to Rs 110.94 crore

Net loss of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 20.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 90.10% to Rs 110.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 58.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales110.9458.36 90 OPM %-12.640.79 -PBDT-9.1823.07 PL PBT-11.3920.93 PL NP-11.3920.76 PL

