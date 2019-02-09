JUST IN
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.210.56 -63 OPM %71.43-12.50 -PBDT0.15-0.07 LP PBT0.15-0.07 LP NP0.15-0.07 LP

