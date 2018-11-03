Supreme Holdings & Hospitality standalone net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.73% to Rs 6.43 croreNet profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 73.17% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 49.73% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales6.4312.79 -50 OPM %2.336.88 -PBDT0.201.27 -84 PBT0.171.26 -87 NP0.110.41 -73
