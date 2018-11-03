JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Visaka Industries standalone net profit declines 1.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.82 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 75.67% to Rs 155.84 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 75.67% to Rs 155.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 88.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales155.8488.71 76 OPM %17.52-0.69 -PBDT20.69-6.28 LP PBT14.82-12.06 LP NP15.82-9.96 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements