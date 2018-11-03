Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 109.72 croreNet profit of Panchmahal Steel reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 109.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 94.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales109.7294.48 16 OPM %5.950.69 -PBDT3.21-1.36 LP PBT1.20-3.32 LP NP0.80-2.23 LP
