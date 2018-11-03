Nava Bharat Ventures standalone net profit rises 20.28% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 337.61 croreNet profit of Nava Bharat Ventures rose 20.28% to Rs 49.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 41.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 337.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 298.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales337.61298.91 13 OPM %16.6617.69 -PBDT85.6165.62 30 PBT76.5957.53 33 NP49.6541.28 20
