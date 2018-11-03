JUST IN
Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 10.06% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 83.41 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion declined 10.06% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 83.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 83.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales83.4183.17 0 OPM %5.506.10 -PBDT3.213.57 -10 PBT2.102.47 -15 NP1.431.59 -10

