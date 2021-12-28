Supriya Lifescience, RBL Bank, Maharashtra Seamless in focus

Shares of Supriya Lifescience will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 274 per share.

RBL Bank announced the signing of the agreement with Bajaj Finance for the extension of the partnership of co-branded credit cards for a period of 5 years to December 2026.

Shyam Metalics and Energy announced 20% increase in sponge iron manufacturing capacity, boosting from 1.39 MTPA to 1.67 million tonnes per annum.

GR Infraprojects said that the Provisional Completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer for "development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-VII) from Mojrapur to Bijaura (Ghazipur) in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis, and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation.

IIFL Wealth Management has approved the allotment of 1,200 rated secured redeemable principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 120 crore, on a private placement basis.

Maharashtra Seamless has bagged Rs 150.70 crore orders from PSU companies for supply of ERW and seamless pipes.

Som Distilleries' board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 17.50 crore by way of rights issue of equity shares at Rs 35 each.

