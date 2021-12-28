Supriya Lifescience, RBL Bank, Maharashtra Seamless in focus

Shares of Supriya Lifescience will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 274 per share.
RBL Bank announced the signing of the agreement with Bajaj Finance for the extension of the partnership of co-branded credit cards for a period of 5 years to December 2026.
Shyam Metalics and Energy announced 20% increase in sponge iron manufacturing capacity, boosting from 1.39 MTPA to 1.67 million tonnes per annum.
GR Infraprojects said that the Provisional Completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer for "development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-VII) from Mojrapur to Bijaura (Ghazipur) in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis, and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation.
IIFL Wealth Management has approved the allotment of 1,200 rated secured redeemable principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 120 crore, on a private placement basis.
Maharashtra Seamless has bagged Rs 150.70 crore orders from PSU companies for supply of ERW and seamless pipes.
Som Distilleries' board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 17.50 crore by way of rights issue of equity shares at Rs 35 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU