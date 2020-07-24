Suraj standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.23% to Rs 24.13 croreNet profit of Suraj declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.23% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.1344.06 -45 OPM %17.1610.58 -PBDT1.782.13 -16 PBT0.070.47 -85 NP0.100.34 -71
