Suraj standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.23% to Rs 24.13 crore

Net profit of Suraj declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.23% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.1344.06 -45 OPM %17.1610.58 -PBDT1.782.13 -16 PBT0.070.47 -85 NP0.100.34 -71

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 12:25 IST

